KU women’s basketball breaks record, beats Salem

By Sean Domzalski

Staff Writer

It was a record-setting night on Wednesday, Feb. 20, as the KU women’s basketball team responded to their loss on Saturday, Feb. 16, by beating Salem 93-76.

The 17-point win was powered by a record-setting amount of three-pointers for KU. The Golden Bears made 16 three-pointers in the game. Sophomores Alexis Smith and Zoe Zerman combined for 49 points and 11 of the 16 three-pointers. Smith tallied a career-high 26 points while shooting 6 for 10 from beyond the arc in 20 minutes of play. Zerman put up a season-high 23 points while going nearly perfect from three-point range (5 for 6).

Saturday’s loss to West Chester snapped a five-game winning streak for the Golden Bears. Coming into this contest against Salem, they were looking to get back to their winning ways. KU won through an offensive explosion as five players reached double digits in scoring.

Both KU and Salem got off to great offensive starts. The first quarter was a back and forth game as both sides were trading baskets. KU narrowly led at the end of the second quarter as the score was 24-12.

The second quarter saw the Golden Bears take complete control of the game and start the offensive machine. Seven of the 16 three-pointers were made during the second, leading to KU outscoring Salem 32-17 in the quarter. The Golden Bears took a commanding 18-point lead into the locker room at the half.

The third quarter showed the same dominance from KU. The team added four more three-pointers in the third quarter and got their biggest lead of the game at the 4:05 mark of the quarter. KU took a 79-56 lead into the final quarter of play.

With a 23-point lead at the start of the fourth quarter, the Golden Bears opened up the bench and gave some of the starters a rest. The entire healthy roster logged at least four minutes in the game and helped the Golden Bears to one of their most dominating wins of the year.

On top of Smith and Zerman’s combined 49 points, Brianna Tarabocchia, Rylee Derr and Taylor Thames all reached double digits in the game. KU women’s basketball now sits at 14-10 on the season.