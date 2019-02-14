New shuttle provider begins service

By Kaylee Lindenmuth

News Editor

KU has a new shuttle provider as of this semester, and, although routes and schedules remain the same, three brand new buses are now being used.

Last semester, it was announced that J&J Transportation of Allentown would take over the shuttle bus service on campus, replacing Bieber.

Through the company’s Mainstreet Leasing arm, shuttle service returned in the spring with the same routes as under Bieber, according to the Parking, Transportation and Security Services Office.

“The shuttle service routes and times are identical to the service provided last semester by Bieber,” the office said in a prepared statement. “The tracking app offered by Ride Systems is identical as well.”

The most noticeable change riders have seen is the addition of three brand new Ford shuttle buses, “offering 24 face-to-face seats and can accommodate an additional 24 standing patrons.”

“Each bus is also equipped with a chair lift to assist students with accessing the bus,” added the office.

The office added in their statement that Mainstreet has been responsive to the needs of the university.

“They spent many hours on campus between semesters familiarizing themselves with the routes, learning about our needs and training their drivers,” the office said. “We are happy with how the semester has started and although there were a few small hiccups, Mainstreet’s responsiveness quickly resolved the issues.”

The office added that, if students have comments or questions about the new shuttle service, they can send them to parking@kutztown.edu or via the feedback button on the Ride Systems app.