Anthony Lee scores 48 and crosses 2,000 career points

By Kyle Krajewski

Sports Editor

Redshirt senior Anthony Lee of the men’s basketball team scored 48 points in a tough loss to Millersville on Monday, Jan. 19. Those 48 points were the third-most points in a single game in program history and boosted Lee past the 2,000 career point milestone as KU fell to Millersville 94-92.

The Golden Bears played this game without Moe Williams for the second straight game and struggled with fouls throughout. It was a game that saw five ties and seven lead changes; KU led for a total of 19:35 minutes while Millersville led for 15:11 minutes throughout the game.

With a little less than seven minutes remaining in the game, KU went on an 11-2 run and took their largest lead of the game with a score of 87-79 with less than four minutes to go. Millersville wasn’t going to end the night on that note, however, as the Golden Bears would only be able to go up 90-83 before the opponents took control.

The Golden Bears would only score two points in the final three minutes and score less in the last 1:53 minutes as the Marauder’s tough defense forced turnovers to finish the game with a win. The loss for KU brings the team record to 11-8 on the season.

Lee, however, played one of the best games of his career against Millersville as he scored 48 points, shooting 69.6 percent from the floor, 71 percent from long range and 92 percent from the free-throw line. He just missed the school record of 50 points, which was scored by Lee himself on Dec. 8 against Pitt-Johnstown. His performance boosted him to win PSAC Athlete of the Week. In the two games the Golden Bears played, Lee averaged 42.5 points per game, 8.5 rebounds, four assists and two steals. His 48 points against Millersville, third-most in a single game for KU and his personal second best, brought his career total to 2,021 points and lands him at second overall in program history.

In KU history, Lee now holds program records for points in a game (50), three-pointers made in a game (8), season (83) and career (230), and three-point percentage in a season (.516) and career (.495). He ranks second all-time in career points (2,021), fourth in steals (183), eighth in rebounds (566) and blocks (89), third in free-throws made (299) and tenth in assists (262).

Freshman Kyree Generett had a season-high of 15 points in 22 minutes while going 4-of-6 from the field. Senior Ricky Hicks, junior Josh Townsend and sophomore Kiyon Hardy each added eight points for the Golden Bears.