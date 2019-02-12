Armed man robs Fleetwood Bank near Weis at gunpoint

By Kaylee Lindenmuth

News Editor

State police at Reading are investigating an armed robbery, which occurred Monday afternoon at the Kutztown branch of Fleetwood Bank located near Weis Plaza.

No police presence was evident around 2:15 p.m. at the branch as customers arrived to find a sign on the entrance noting it was closed “due to an emergency.”

Troopers say a masked robber, wearing a hooded black coat and khaki pants, robbed the branch at 15300 Kutztown Road in Maxatawny Township armed with a handgun.

The robber fled south on South Kemp Road in the direction of Kohler Road, and it is not known if they made off with any money.

The robber is described as standing between 5 foot, 6 inches and 5 foot, 10 inches tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at Reading at 610-378-4011. Confidential information can be given via Crime Alert Berks through an anonymous text to 847411, starting the message with “alertberks,” or by calling 877-373-9913.