First snow day of 2019 dumps almost 5 inches on campus, classes canceled

By Kaylee Lindenmuth

News Editor

Students received a break from classes for parts of the day on Tuesday, Jan. 29 and Wednesday, Jan. 30 as a result of winter weather, and many used their time to have fun in the snow.

According to the National Weather Service at Mount Holly, N.J., the area received around 4.5 inches of snow on Tuesday, prompting KU to cancel all classes after noon.

Throughout the afternoon, “winter wonderland” or “desolate wasteland” could be used to describe a barren, snow-covered North Campus. A sign on the door of the KU Campus Store indicated they closed at 1:00 p.m., and an email noted the Academic Forum would be closed at 4:00 p.m.

However, on South Campus, students were out-and-about with sleds and other items, enjoying the first snow day of 2019. One group of students even engaged in a pick-up game of football on the DMZ, and another group initiated a snowball fight.

Throughout Tuesday and into Wednesday, facilities crew worked to clear pathways, roadways and parking lots, though classes prior to 10:00 a.m. Wednesday were canceled.

As students attended classes, winds picked up and snow squalls rolled through Berks County. The National Weather Service said wind gusts of 44 miles per hour were recorded at the Reading Airport, the closest weather site to Kutztown.

Commuter students, particularly those traveling west towards Reading, Hamburg and Lebanon County, encountered difficulties returning home as Interstate 78 and U.S. Route 222 were both closed for pileups.