KU women’s basketball defeats Millersville 78-63

By Kyle Krajewski

Sports Editor

KU women’s basketball welcomed students back from winter break with a 78-63 win over Millersville on Monday, Jan. 21. It was a close matchup between the two teams until the Golden Bears used a third-quarter scoring surge to push themselves through to the end for the win.

Throughout the first half, no team held a lead of more than five points in a constant back-and-forth battle. The Golden Bears, down 42-39, fought hard and went on a 15-2 run to close the third quarter. Draining six of their final seven shots of the quarter was enough to put Millersville in a hole they could not climb out of.

KU wrapped up the game by holding a double-digit lead for all but 21 seconds of the fourth quarter.

Karen Lapkiewicz led the Golden Bears with 20 points on the day. She went 6-for-10 for 13 points in the second half alone along with a total of nine rebounds.

Rylee Derr finished with a double-double of 14 points and a team-high of 10 rebounds. She also knocked in two three-pointers for her 40th straight game with at least one.

Brianna Tarabocchia had 12 points in the game, and Gabbi Wright had 11 off the bench, along with seven rebounds.

Throughout the game, the Golden Bears proved to be dominant with a 44-20 rebound advantage. The team also controlled the paint by outscoring Millersville 50-12 inside.

Not only was KU’s offense dominant, but the defense did their job, holding Millersville’s leading scorer to just seven points on 2-of-9 shooting in the game.

This win brings KU’s record to 9-9 and keeps them in second place in the PSAC East standings behind Bloomsburg.