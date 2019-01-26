State Police investigating suspicious person report in Lyons

By Kaylee Lindenmuth

News Editor

State Police at Reading are investigating a report of a suspicious person who attempted to lure a woman and child into his vehicle in Lyons on Wednesday, Jan. 23.

Troopers were called around 4:00 p.m. that day to the 100 block of South Kemp St. in Lyons borough for the report, in which a 23-year-old Lyons woman said an older white male approached her and her child at a bus stop, offering the two a ride.

The man, with facial tattoos and wearing a bandana, persisted, exited his vehicle, described as an older grey sedan with a black vinyl roof, and continued to offer a ride after the woman declined.

The woman displayed pepper spray, and the man drove away towards Kutztown.

State Police at Reading ask anyone with information to contact them at 610-378-4011, and reference case number PA 2019-95697.