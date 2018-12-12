MyKU redesign revealed, will roll out in January

By Kaylee Lindenmuth

News Editor

MyKU will receive a fresh interface for the New Year when a new streamlined design rolls out.

The redesign was revealed in a presentation in the McFarland Student Union’s Alumni Auditorium on Tuesday, Nov. 28, before a crowd of three students in attendance.

Holly Fox, Director of Software Development, outlined the redesign.

“In spring of 2017, we worked with Professor Joshua Miller’s communication design class,” said Fox. “What they did is they looked at the existing MyKU system and said ‘what can you do to improve this,’” adding they provided suggestions.

“What we found, based on the feedback, was that they wanted to see information quickly, within one or two clicks,” said Fox. “They didn’t want to have to dig through it. They wanted a more modern design.”

Fox added that the team behind the redesign also reviewed other universities designs and received feedback from various KU offices. A key, she added, was increasing accessibility.

“It’s going to be more mobile friendly, and it’s going to PC friendly,” added Fox.

The redesign is comprised of various tiles, allowing easy access to various pieces of information. A sample home screen displayed featured tiles for academic records, academic progress, financial aid and a link to D2L. The home screen also had a daily and weekly calendar tile.

Another main landing featured other tools—such as a shuttle tracker—and links to dining services, dining menus and the KU Campus Store.

The new design is slated to roll out on Jan. 7, as well as how-to instructions.

The old MyKU design will remain accessible as well.

The core design team included Fox, Joe Mumbauer, Tony Rehrig, Adam Houghton, Dan Carroll, Matt Volker and Andy Mull, along with an extended team that included staff, faculty and student representatives.