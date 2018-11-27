Men’s basketball fourth in PSAC Preseason Poll

By Kyle Krajewski

Sports Editor

The KU men’s basketball was recently picked fourth in the PSAC East Division Preseason Poll as they look to build on their third-straight 20-win season last year.

The Golden Bears finished last season with a 21-7 record, the team’s third straight season with at least 20 wins. KU has now had a winning season in 14 of the last 16 seasons, as well as making an appearance in the PSAC tournament in 15 of those 16 seasons.

Last year, the team defeated Bloomsburg in the first round of the tournament but was knocked out by ESU in the quarterfinals. KU has won at least one postseason game in each of the last four seasons.

Senior Anthony Lee, who was named to the All-PSAC First Team last season, returns for the Golden Bears. Lee is coming off a season in which he broke the school record in 3-point field goals made with 83, along with breaking his previous record for 3-point field goal percentage with 51.6%.

If Lee continues to play as he has in his career as a Golden Bear, he can find himself atop the program record books in 3-pointers made, where he currently sits at fifth, and closer to the top in points scored, where he is currently in sixth.

The reigning PSAC East Freshman of the Year, Moe Williams, also returns for KU as a captain. Williams averaged 10.9 points per game and 8.7 rebounds per game in the 2017-18 season. Senior David Johnson also joins Lee and Williams as a captain for the Golden Bear squad this season.

Senior Ricky Hicks and junior Josh Townsend add some experience to the lineup while sophomores Kiyon Hardy and Facundo Arens round out the returners.