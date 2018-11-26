KU soccer has five players voted All-Conference

By Kyle Krajewski

Sports Editor

The Golden Bear soccer team was selected as the third seed of the Atlantic Region going into the NCAA Tournament. KU has also remained ranked 12th in Division II in the United Soccer Coaches poll. The PSAC All-Conference teams were also announced in which KU was represented by five student-athletes for the second year in a row.

Junior goalie Jenna Bracken became the first in program history to earn PSAC Defensive Athlete of the Year. It was a career season for Bracken, one in which she became the program’s all-time leader in career wins and career shutouts after a 1-0 victory over Shippensburg on Oct. 9.

In the PSAC this season Bracken ranks first in save percentage with .915 and second in both goals against average (.417) and shutouts (10). She has played 17-out of-19 games this season and recorded a career-high 75 saves. She ranks seventh all-time in saves with 187 in her entire career at KU.

Junior Maddie Mohr earned her third All-PSAC First Team nomination in her third season. She has started in all 19 games this season and has recorded three goals and an assist all while being a strength on both offense and defense. Mohr currently ranks fifth in program history with 28 career goals and seventh with 64 career points. This honor adds to her growing list of accolades including two All-Atlantic Region First Team nominations as well as two All-American nominations.

Junior Emily Zwiercan, the reigning PSAC Athlete of the Year, was voted to the First Team for the second season in a row. Starting all 19 games this season she has 11 goals, fourth in the PSAC and in in the top-five with 25 points. Zwiercan currently ranks fourth all-time at KU in career goals (30), assists (18) and is tied for second with 78 career points.

Junior Kristina Miller earned the first honor of her career with an All-PSAC First Team nomination. Starting all 19 games for KU, Miller has proven to be the rock of a defense that has only allowed nine goals this season. Miller has also scored a career-high three goals this season.

Miller and Zwiercan were also recognized for their athletic and academic achievements as they were named to the College Sports Information Directors of America 2018 Academic All-District First Team. Miller holds a 3.98 GPA in business administration and political science while Zwiercan holds a 3.75 GPA in business administration. The two are now eligible for Academic All-America consideration, which are announced in early December.

Senior Alyssa Ryan was named to the All-PSAC Second Team for her second season. Playing in all 19 games this season for the Golden Bears, she recorded three goals