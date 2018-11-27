KU football scores 55 unanswered points in 62-10 win over Millersville

By Kyle Krajewski

Sports Editor

The KU football team showed complete domination in a 62-10 win over Millersville to get back to their winning ways on Nov. 3. Sophomore quarterback Eric Nickel lead the team in both passing and rushing on his way to being named PSAC Offensive Athlete of the Week.

The Golden Bears found themselves behind 10-7 at the end of the first quarter, which must have ignited something within the team that they needed to get going, and the going did not stop.

Millersville began the second quarter with the ball and was forced to punt. Sophomore Chris Thomas got into the backfield quick enough to block the punt, which junior Majid Abdur-Rahman was able to scoop up and score to give KU a 14-10 lead. This lead was one KU would hold the rest of the game.

To wrap up the first half, senior Tajier Jefferson intercepted a Millersville pass and took it to the house and gave the Golden Bears a 34-10 lead.

KU’s control of the game would not falter as the team outscored Millersville 21-0 in the third quarter. Adding one final score in the fourth, the Golden Bears rode on to complete the conference victory and move to 8-1, 6-1 in conference play.

Sophomore quarterback Eric Nickel started for the Golden Bears and completed the game with 182 yards and four passing touchdowns to four different receivers. Nickel also ran for a career-high 141 yards, a program-record for rushing yards by a quarterback in a single game, as well as a rushing touchdown.

Nickel went on to be named the PSAC Offensive Athlete of the Week for the second time in his career. Having won the award earlier this season for his performance against Gannon, Nickel is now an award winner in both of his two career starts.

Senior Craig Reynolds continues his ascent into the KU career leaderboard in rushing stats. His two-touchdown performance now has him tied for first for KU’s all-time leader in rushing touchdowns with 33. Reynolds’ 78 rushing yards put him at 2,520 in his career and has moved into the top-five in career rushing yards.

Sophomore Amadou Barry, freshman Troy Brown Jr., junior Jack Pilkerton and junior Diego Torres each recorded receiving touchdowns. Senior Conor Sullivan led the team with 60 receiving yards on four receptions.

The defense was led by senior Dave Calderon recorded a KU career-high three sacks while Jefferson, junior Ahkee Cox-Cowan and Thomas each had interceptions.

After scoring 55 unanswered points against Millersville, KU was able to hold on to their position at sixth in the NCAA Division II Super Region One poll. The Super Region One Poll determines the field for the NCAA Tournament.

The Golden Bears were also able to jump two spots to No. 21 in the AFCA National Poll.

After a 33-32 overtime win against Edinboro on Nov. 10, KU finished the regular season with a 9-1 record. The Golden Bears also received the fourth seed in Super Region One to qualify for the NCAA Tournament field. This is just the third time in program history to reach the big dance, the first since 2011. The First Round is slated for Nov. 17 taking place at the Andre Reed Stadium.