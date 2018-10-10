KU grad named Cubs’ minor league pitcher of the year

By Kyle Krajewski

Sports Editor

Matt Swarmer, a 2016 KU graduate, was named the minor league pitcher of the year by the Chicago Cubs.

Swarmer was drafted by the Cubs in the 19th round of the 2016 MLB draft. While making his first appearance in Triple-A ball last season, he started the 2018 season in Class-A Myrtle Beach and making his way to Double-A Tennessee.

In 24 starts between the two teams this season, Swarmer posted a 9-8 record and a 3.22 ERA. He struck out 135 batters while only walking 21, giving him a 6.43 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

While pitching at KU from 2013-16, Swarmer made 63 appearances on the mound which has him tied for fourth all-time in program history. His 10 saves in the 2014 season has him ranked second in school history for saves in a single season. In total, he had 14 career saves which ranks him third. His 3.11 career ERA is currently ninth all-time as well.

He started 20 games in his time at KU, 10 of them coming in his final season in 2016. Swarmer won eight total games as a starter as well as started eight complete games.