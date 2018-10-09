KU field hockey wins against Mansfield in 3-0 shutout

By Kyle Krajewski

Sports Editor

KU continues their strong start to the season with a 3-0 victory in a home match against Mansfield on Tuesday, Sept. 15, after just being ranked ninth in the Division II National Coaches Poll.

The Golden Bear defense entered the game ranked second in the country in goals-allowed so completing a fourth shutout on the season shows great promise for the team heading forward.

Right off the blow of the starting whistle, KU showed that they came to play. There were a few shots on thegoal in just the first minute and one was bound to break through. Junior Rose Moore took two shots on the goal, both were blocked, and freshman Rachel Dusman took action on a rebound sending it right past the goalie. This was Dusman’s fifth goal on the season.

Throughout the first half, the Golden Bears kept showing their offensive strength. Holding a 21-0 advantage in shots and an 11-0 advantage on corners in just the first half.

Dusman snuck a ball past the goalie once more just three minutes into the second half on a pass from Molly Bobjak. Dusman now has six goals on the season following this game.

Kyra Wozniak added to the score in the 51st minute of play. Wozniak, the second-leading scorer in the conference, scored on an assist from Dusman for her eighth goal of the season.

KU outshot Mansfield 27-2. Dusman led the team with nine shots, seven of those were on-goal. Wozniak and Fuhrman followed behind with six and five shots respectively.

This victory marks the best start for the team since 2011 as the Golden Bears move to 6-1.