Ryan Cox records his 100th career hit

By Kyle Krajewski

Sports Editor

On Tuesday, April 24, Ryan Cox, the redshirt senior, recorded his 100th career hit with a hard-hit single out to left field. It was the first pitch of Cox’s first at-bat and the infielder took advantage of it.

The Golden Bears were unable to come back in the ninth and fell to Wilmington, Del. 2-1 in a non-conference game held at North Campus Field.

Wilmington scored the first run of the game in the top of the second inning off a bunt. It wasn’t until the bottom of the sixth that the Golden Bears were able to respond.

Leading off the sixth, Jacoby Pate reached base with his second double of the day, then a Bo Rottet base hit allowed Pate to advance to third. A double play on the next batter moved Pate in to score to put points on the board for KU.

The seventh and eighth innings came and passed, both teams marking a hit each in those innings.

In the top of the ninth, the leadoff hitter for Wilmington reached base on a single to left. As the next two batters and first two outs went by, the runner found himself on third and prepared to score. The following batter notched a single and ran in the runner on third, scoring the eventual game-winning run.

The bottom of the ninth came around and KU saw themselves with the chance to walk-off like they had the game before. With just one out, the tying run on second and the winning run on first, the Golden Bears’ opportunity was shut down quick. Wilmington was able to close the game and record the final two outs.

A total of six pitchers made appearances on the mound for KU, with David Brown, Zach Moretski and Zach Peters each throwing for two innings.

Jacoby Pate was the only Golden Bear to record more than one hit going 2-for-3 with the only run for KU. Bo Rottet, Ryan Cox, Jeff Charles and Collin Bishop each had hits for KU as well.