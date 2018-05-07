40th annual KU Bearfest

By Heather Gursky

Assistant A&E Editor

This semester KU celebrated the end of the year with the 40thanniversary of Bearfest. From Tuesday to Saturday fun events and games were available to students in the afternoon on the DMZ.

With rain in the forecast, some events during the week were moved to South Dining Hall.

On Fat Tuesday, the event was themed Mardi Gras and there were tarot card readings and a create-your-own mask table. For food, there was rice and sausage, along with three kings cake, cotton candy and popcorn.

To end the night and kick off Bearfest, KU welcomed back alumni and quarterfinalist of “America’s Got Talent,” Jay Mattioli. Jay’s performance was full of impossible magic and illusions, keeping his audience’s attention.

Despite rain on the second night, the events continued, moving inside to South Dining Hall. The theme of the night was #ColorMeKU, with diversity bingo, inflatable twister, henna tattoos and live music. There was also a banner that students could leave their handprint on that said “Together We Are Golden.”

Mosey on Down to the Hoedown was the theme of Thursday night’s events, which included KU’s first foam pit.

In previous years KU has held a pudding slide instead. There was also a mechanical bull, volleyball, yard games and a dance party to close the event for the night.

You could have cashed out big time at Friday’s event. With a slot machine and raffle tickets, students were able to test their luck (and betting skills). The night’s events hosted a few clubs on campus, including the Kutztones, the Swing Dance Club and the Jazz Ensemble. Altogether it was ‘a roaring good time.’

The week ended with food trucks and inflatables along with a kid’s art show and KU talent show.