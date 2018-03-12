University, borough business close for winter storm, postpone events

By Kaylee Lindenmuth

News Editor

On Wednesday, March 7, a winter storm battered the eastern half of the commonwealth, prompting a winter storm warning, the closure of KU and a multitude of businesses within the borough, and the postponement of scheduled university events.

While the snowfall in Eastern Berks created a winter wonderland sight, around Kutztown, paved surfaces were generally wet, with occasional patches of slush. Snow accumulation occurred mostly on dirt, grass, trees, and rooftops and was not accurately measurable.

A Winter Storm Warning issued by the National Weather Service at Mount Holly, N.J., called for snow accumulations of 11-15 inches in Berks County, with localized amounts of up to 18 inches in some places.

In anticipation of the snowfall, the borough of Kutztown issued a snow emergency, effective Tuesday at 8 p.m. until Thursday at 6 a.m., restricting parking along snow emergency routes. At 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, KU announced it would be closed Wednesday. Shuttle service was canceled and parking was restricted in the KU’s three snow emergency lots.

The Middle States evaluation team’s exit presentation, originally set for Wednesday, was moved to Thursday at 9 a.m., and the scheduled presentation by AIDS Activist Peter Staley has been moved to Wednesday, April 4 at 7 p.m.

In the borough, signs reading anything along the lines of “closed due to weather” were prevalent on entrances to businesses along Main Street. Among them were Business Link Shipping, Lucky 13 Tattoos, Second Nature Health Foods and the Frying Dutchman.

While KU and borough businesses closed, KU students and local residents alike took to grassy areas to make the best of their snow day, initiating snowball fights and building snowmen.