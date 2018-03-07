Kutztown falls to ESU in pivotal regular season men’s basketball game

By Jarod Hughes

East Stroudsburg Senior forward Steve Harris had 20 points and nine rebounds to lead his team Wednesday night in a 102-91 victory against Kutztown.

Junior guard Jakwan Jones had 14 points and 10 assists to help secure his team to the win. KU had come into the Feb. 21 game on a four-game winning streak, while ESU extended its winning streak to six games.

“I felt disappointment like we let the game get away from us with the mistakes we were making,” said KU guard Ethan Ridgeway.

Anthony Lee finished with a game-high 28 points and 4 assists, while Ridgeway, despite losing eight minutes in the first half due to a shoulder injury, had 13 points and nine assists.

Lee had scored 17 of his 28 in the second half, cutting the score that was once 49-41 at the half, to 52-51 with 17:38 minutes remaining left in the game. ESU had then gone for seven straight to regain control.

Lee and Ridgeway then scored five points each to spark a KU 10-3 run cutting the lead and pulling within 81-77 with about eight minutes left in the game.

ESU then hit a 3-pointer within seconds, starting a 17-6 run and building their lead.

“We could use this experience to fine-tune some things, make sure we pay attention to detail more and help each other out,” Ridgeway said.

KU went on to lose to ESU again in the PSAC quarterfinals by a score of 85-71 on Feb. 28.