Middle States Commission visiting KU

By Kaylee Lindenmuth

News Editor

The Middle States Commission on Higher Education will be on campus this week to evaluate the decennial, or 10-year, self-study report submitted by the university.

The self-study report is required in order to maintain the university’s accreditation. KU has been accredited through Middle States since 1944.

An evaluation team from Middle States will be on campus between March 4 and March 7, meeting with various members of the campus community, including faculty members, administrators, students and the board of trustees.

“As you are aware, colleagues from peer institutions within the Middle States region will be on campus…engage in an evaluation of our compliance with Middle States Standards for Accreditation and Requirements of Affiliation,” said President Kenneth Hawkinson in an email to the campus community.

The visit will culminate in the presentation of the evaluation team’s exit report, held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 7 in the Alumni Auditorium of the Student Union Building.