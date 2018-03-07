KU defeats East Stroudsburg 72-64 in women’s basketball

By Jensica Isiminger

Contributing Writer

Karen Lapkiewicz, Taylor Thames and Alexis Smith each scored in double figures to lead KU to a 72-64 win over East Stroudsburg.

Lapkiewicz was the top scorer for Kutztown, putting in 15 points on Feb. 21 at the Senior Night contest. Thames and Smith each added 13.

East Stroudsburg’s Marlene Bassett led all scorers with 17 points, while guard Imani Brown contributed 15.

Bassett had several key plays including a layup and a jump shot that gave the Warriors a 17-13 lead by the end of the first period.

With 1:36 left in the second period, Thames scored a jump shot after an assist from Gabbi Wright, tying the score at 25. Thames contributed a layup and one free throw after a foul from ESU’s Abby Schoffstall, giving Kutztown a 3-point lead by halftime, 28-25.

“This was a redemptive game,” Thames said. “It was a good way to send our seniors off.”

At the beginning of the third period, the teams were tied at 32. KU’s Rylee Derr scored a jump shot, putting Kutztown in the lead with 7:04 left in the third period.

At the beginning of the fourth, Jordan Hertz hit a 3-pointer to bring ESU within 50-48, but Kutztown eventually pulled away for the win.

“We didn’t come out with enough energy,” Hertz said. “This is a tough place to play.”

KU head coach Janet Malouf said it was a great way to send off her seniors.

“We’re very proud of our seniors,” Malouf said. “I have a great team.”

KU would go on to lose to West Chester, 81-72, in the PSAC quarterfinals on Feb. 28.