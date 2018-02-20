Golden Bears break records and set new PSAC qualifying marks

By Gregory Brower

Staff Writer

School records were being broken left and right in Staten Island on Feb. 9. Senior Steve Maine would end up to break the school record for the mile run, and Jhaloni Johnson for the 200-meter run. Johnson would then name him PSAC Track Athlete of the Week.

The previously standing record for the mile was set by Ryan Reich, with a time of 4:16.82 back in 2011. That record stood for seven years until Steven Maine managed to claim the title, earning a time of 4:16.09 last Friday. Impressively enough, this is Maine’s second time breaking a school record, after smashing the 3000m earlier this year.

Jhaloni Johnson broke a long-standing school record in the 200m run. The record, initially set in 2000, was smashed with a time of 21.72 seconds. This is Johnson’s second school record to be broken this season, with some help from other Golden Bears in the 4x100m relay earlier on in the season. His finish in the 200m earns him a third-ranked spot in the PSAC, as well as eighth in the region, and 34th place in Division II. Johnson was also recognized by the conference office as the PSAC Track Athlete of the Week, due to his outstanding performance this week. Along with this honor, his name was inscribed on the record board in Keystone Hall.

Brandon Raguz, another senior, managed seventh place for Kutztown in the pole vault event, clearing 15-9, which is also an NCAA provisional mark.

In a career-best performance in the 800m, junior Jared Luckanitz finished 13th with a time of 1:55.44. This time would solidify a spot as the 5th best time for this event in school history. Freshman Cameron Christopher followed close behind, placing 21st in this event, with a time of 1:58.61.

Another career-best was earned for the Golden Bears, as AJ Kilpatrick led his team in the 3000m. He earned a new PSAC time of 8:51.75, earning him 18th for this event. This time also stood for a 10th best time in school history. Following closely behind, Chris Coates also set a career-best in this event, with a time of 8:57.13.

C.J. Lindsay Jr., senior, earned a performance in the top five in the 200m, earning the second spot in the top five to represent Kutztown. He earned a time of 22.61. Austin Cory finished sixth in the 400m, posting existing PSAC marks along with John Ismen.

Season bests were earned off the track as well, with the Golden Bears shot put team. Abdul Saad cleared 44-2.50, and EJ Umoh cleared 40-8.75, both earning personal bests.

For the weight throw event, Junior Mike Campione led the team, finishing 14th with 49-7.75.

In the women’s portion of the event, Ashley Stewart, Stephanie Bresadola and Anecia Alexaki all posted new marks. Stewart placed eighth in the 400m, earning a time of 58.42. Finishing with a time of 5:15.51, Bresadola was just short of a personal best for her mile. Alexaki, one of the pole vaulters for Kutztown, cleared a season-best 3.5m (11-5.75), which has ranked her 3rd in Kutztown history for pole vaulters.

Meghan Forsythe earned a time of 59.31 in the 400m, posting existing PSAC qualifying marks. Junior Joanne Mason finished with a time of 9.41 in the 60m hurdles event, and Kate Seegert cleared 3.20m (10-6.00) in the pole vault.

Also, for the women, Becca Hemingway cleared 1.55m (5-1.00) in the high jump on Friday. Kelly Groth, sophomore, just barely missed a qualifying mark in the 200m, with a time of 26.55. Ally Tama also fell a bit short of her qualifying mark in the 400m, with a time of 1:02.27, missing the mark of 1:01.00.