Women’s basketball falls to Millersville

By Kyle Krajewski

Sports Editor

The Golden Bears women’s basketball team fell to Millersville 64-57 in a game hosted at the Keystone Arena.

Both teams started the game off slow offensively, as the first quarter ended with a 12-10 score with Millersville holding the lead. The second quarter saw a small change of pace as Millersville added to their lead to enter halftime with a 30-23 lead.

Halftime started out completely different. KU came out strong and fast coming out with a 10-0 run to claim a lead of 33-30, but Millersville struck back. By the end of the third quarter, the score was 44-42 favoring Millersville. With about seven minutes left in the fourth quarter, Alexis Smith knocked down a game-tying three-pointer to bring the game to 48-48, but it wasn’t enough. Millersville wrapped the game up on a 16-9 run and claimed the win.

Rylee Derr and Karen Lapkiewicz both scored 19 points this game, contributing to two-thirds of the entire KU score. Derr not only made three three-pointers to extend her streak of consecutive games with a three-point made to 17 but she also led the team in rebounds with eight and had four assists.

This loss is just the third time KU has been defeated at home this season while falling to 14-11 and 9-10 in the PSAC on the season.