Men’s basketball wins in comeback fashion over Millersville

By Kyle Krajewski

Sports Editor

The KU men’s basketball team saw themselves at a loss at their Feb. 14 game. Heading into halftime, they were down 45-44, but a second-half burst of energy allowed the Golden Bears to blow through Millersville and outscore them 51-36. KU managed to claim the win at home with a total score of 95-81.

This win is KU’s third in a row after defeating Mansfield and Shippensburg.

Ethan Ridgeway and Moe Williams both recorded their second straight double-double. Ridgeway had 26 points, 10 assists and five rebounds. Williams had 13 points, 14 rebounds and tied a career-high in blocks with three.

Anthony Lee banked 20 points and went 12-for-13 at the free-throw line tying a career high for free throws made and percentage in a game. This is also the seventh time this season that two KU players scored at least 20 points. Lee racked up a full stat sheet as he finished with five rebounds, two steals, two assists and one block.

Rafiq Marshall scored 16 points with four three-pointers, four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Ricky Hicks had nine points and a stat sheet filled with twos as he had two rebounds, two assists and two steals.

The Golden Bears were also recently ranked sixth in the first edition of the NCAA Regional rankings. KU also currently stands in fourth place of the PSAC Eastern Division and clinched a home playoff game for the PSAC Championships.