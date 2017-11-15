2 incidents in 3 days prompt Kutztown Fire response

By Kaylee Lindenmuth

Assistant News Editor

Firefighters from Kutztown were dispatched to the Golden Bear Village South apartments for two separate incidents in three days.

The first occurred on Friday, Oct. 27 shortly before 4:00 p.m. Crews were dispatched to Building 20 of the complex for a carbon monoxide alarm.

Crews arrived on the scene shortly after, and were clear of the scene within 10 minutes of arrival.

Assisting at that incident were officers from KU Public Safety, along with an ambulance from Kutztown Transport Service.

Two days later, on Sunday, Oct. 29, crews were called to the complex’s Building 70 around the same time for reports of a natural gas odor in a stairwell.

Firefighters arrived on scene and began to investigate the cause, while awaiting the arrival of UGI Utilities, the gas service provider for the area.

Crews were on scene for well over an hour, before they and UGI solved the issue and cleared the scene.