Top ranked Golden Bears shut out Golden Eagles in women’s soccer

By Kaylee Lindenmuth

Assistant News Editor

Leading 5-0 with the win firmly in the Golden Bears’ grasp, Courtney Browning saw an opportunity, and with a pass to Maggie Cecere and subsequent shot, KUs tacked on another score with the scoreboard reading 0:01.

It was the bookend of a dominant effort over Clarion at Keystone field Sunday afternoon by the team which earned its first ever #1 national ranking in program history on October 3.

KU’s six goals in the match are the most scored by the team since 2013, and, all six goals had different scorers – a first since 2002.

A slow start by KU created a defensive battle for the first 18 minutes, until sophomore forward Emily Zwiercan scored unassisted from 25 yards out to give the Golden Bears a 1-0 lead over the Golden Eagles of Clarion at the 18:45 mark in the first.

With nine minutes remaining in the half, a header from sophomore midfielder Maddie Mohr off of a corner kick by junior midfielder Angela Motolese would give KU a 2-0 halftime advantage.

“Rack ‘em up” seemed to be the Golden Bear mantra in the second half, as sophomore midfielder Kate Martin would find the net within a minute, assisted by Zwiercan.

The next two goals would come back-to-back within two minutes of each other.

In the 64th minute, junior Alyssa Ryan would find the back of the net unassisted.

Then, two minutes later, in the 66th minute, a pass from freshman midfielder Sam LaBianca would give Motolese the opportunity to score her first goal of the season, putting KU up 5-0.

Finally, Cecere’s goal with seconds waning would set the final score at 6-0, finalizing the seventh shutout of the season by KU’s defense.

The Golden Bear backline managed to hold the Golden Eagles to a single shot through the entire game.

Stat leaders for KU included Cecere with three shots, all of which were on goal; Zwiercan with five shots, two on goal; and Ryan with two shots, both on goal.

For Clarion, sophomore defender Elle Stine had the Golden Eagles’ lone shot, which was on goal.