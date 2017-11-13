KU blanks Raiders for 8th shutout

By Kaylee Lindenmuth

Assistant News Editor

An early goal 4:31 into the first half was all it took to solidify KU’s victory in a defensive battle October 10 at Keystone Field. Sophomore defender Kaylee Kupiec scored that lone goal, her first of the season.

Kupiec is the 13th player to score for the Golden Bears this season, adding to their PSAC-leading 38 total goals thus far.

The undefeated KU squad outshot the Raiders of Shippensburg 31-7 throughout the game, but following Kupiec’s goal, the Raiders wouldn’t give an inch in scoring.

“We’re just trying to take it one game at a time,” said Kupiec. “Moving forward we just have to worry about what we can control, like executing the game plan and just live in the moment.”

Statistical leaders for KU included sophomore forward Emily Zwiercan with nine shots, three on goal; junior midfielder Alyssa Ryan with five shots, two on goal; freshman forward Randi Smith with three shots, all on goal; and Kupiec with two shots, all on goal, and the game-winning goal.

For Shippensburg, statistical leaders included sophomore forward Izzy Weigel with two shots; junior defender Beth McGee with one shot, which was on goal; and freshman forward Taylor Moore and senior midfielder Kat Hartner with one shot each.