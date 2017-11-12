KU field hockey downs IUP in overtime

By Kaylee Lindenmuth

Assistant News Editor

What looked to be a defensive battle at first led to overtime with a 2-2 knotted score.

That’s where, with 3:04 remaining in overtime, sophomore forward Kyra Wozniak took a shot in an attempt to take the victory. However, the goalkeeper was there for the deflection. Rose Moore capitalized on the rebound to score the game-winning goal, which would give KU a 3-2 victory over the Hawks of IUP.

The first score didn’t come until eight minutes into the first half, when IUP finally capitalized on a scoring chance, with Elizabeth Clemmer scoring the opening goal to make the score 1-0.

KU, however, would answer with a goal by Wozniak at the 17:25 mark to tie the game back up in the first.

However, the Golden Bears wanted the lead by halftime, and that’s exactly what sophomore midfielder Mackenzie Fuhrman would deliver in the 30th minute, scoring on a penalty corner, assisted by senior defender Morgan Aldinger.

At halftime, KU led 2-1, but the Hawks were set to put up a fight.

A shot by IUP’s Madelyn Mullen at the 51:44 mark would be the final score of regulation, as a defensive affair to the end of regulation led to overtime.

It would be a back-and-forth battle until the final scramble, which would see Wozniak’s shot deflected, only to be rebounded back into the net by Moore.

Leaders in stats for the Golden Bears included Wozniak with six shots, three on goal; and Fuhrman with five shots, three on goal.

For the Hawks, statistical leaders included Mullen with four shots, two on goal; Kalista Gioglio with three shots, two on goal; and Selena West with two shots, one on goal.