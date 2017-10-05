KU field hockey team upsets West Chester, 2-1

on •

By Kyle Krajewski

Sports Editor

KU field hockey entered the game Wednesday, Sept. 20 ranked ninth in the most recent National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) National Poll. The team faced West Chester who was ranked third in the same poll.

After a close 2-1 loss against IUP last weekend, the team was looking to redeem themselves in their final non-divisional game of the season.

In a battle between two of the top teams in Division II field hockey, the Golden Bears came away with their biggest win of the season. KU handed West Chester their first loss of the season with a score of 2-1.

This marks KU’s first win over West Chester since the 2015 season.

Kyra Wozniak struck first for the Golden Bears after knocking in an initially blocked shot.

In just about four minutes after the first goal, KU struck again. Freshman Trinity Ponton reacted quickly and scored on yet another blocked shot to give the team a 2-0 lead heading into halftime.

Both Wozniak and Ponton lead the Golden Bears in goals this season for a combined toil of ten.

In the opening 10 minutes of the second half, West Chester was able to get a goal to cut KU’s lead in half.

Goalkeeper Chardonnay Hope stepped up in the final minutes and made a crucial save to help KU hold on to their lead and finish the game to claim the win.

Mackenzie Fuhrman walked out of the game with two assists on the two goals scored. This brings her season total to six, a career and team high.

Other contributors this game include Madison Stewart who had two shots on goal. Hadley Wiktor helped run down the clock in the final minutes of the game by holding possession.

The Golden Bears finished the game outshooting West Chester 16-6 and held an 11-5 advantage in corners.

KU moves to a 5-2 record on the season and looks to continue the success as they head into their first PSAC matchups.

