KU cross country places fifth in Division II & III Challenge

By Gregory Brower

Staff Writer

The KU men’s and women’s cross-country teams both received fifth-place finishes out of 20 teams in the annual Division II & III Challenge held by KU.

Leading the women’s team, junior Stephanie Bresadola finished in 16th place out of 195 contestants with a time of 24:02. Bresadola continues to perform well, having won the opening invitational for KU just two weeks ago.

Following Bresadola, Alexis Dongvort placed 19th, managing to clinch the top 20 for the second straight meet. Her time was just short of her classmate, at 24:08.8.

In 26th place was Amanda Ferraro, earning a time of 24:25.8.

Erin Callaghan and Sarah Shannon received 43rd and 44th places respectively, getting times of 25:06.4 and 25:07.1. Kate Duquid finished in 60th in 25:50.5, and Julia Wiemken ended in 67th with a time of 26:15.1.

The men’s team had similar success as the ladies. For the second consecutive time, freshman Derek Barney lead the charge for KU with another top-20 finish. He placed a time of 27:21 for the men.

Junior Xavier Gutierrez, following Barney, placed in 40th with a time of 28:04. Sophomore Nick DeGennaro clinched a 52nd spot, earning a time of 28:47.

Chris Coates and Nate Burkhart rounded off the charge for the Golden Bears, placing both 55th and 68th. They earned 28:57 and 29:22 respectively.

This year’s challenge was won by Stonehill, placing three runners in the top 10. The first-place finish, though, was a time of 22:35.7, earned by Jade Smith of Malone.

Following the Division II & III Challenge, KU women’s cross country team jumps up one spot to sixth in this weeks U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Atlantic Region Poll. KU men’s team stays put at fifth in this week’s poll.

Expect to see the Golden Bears cross country squads back on the field for the Paul Short Run in Bethlehem on Friday, Sept. 29 at Lehigh University.

