KU women’s soccer makes historic start to 2017 season

on •

By Kyle Krajewski

Sports Editor

Record books are changing as the KU women’s soccer team is off to the best start in program history. The team was also voted third in the United Soccer Coaches DII Poll for the third straight week.

The Golden Bears earned their sixth straight win on Saturday, Sept. 16 against California University to make this the best start in program history. This win was fueled by sophomore Maddie Mohr with her first career hat-trick, while Megan Kelly and Madison Mummert both scored their first goals of the season.

Six wins just wasn’t enough for KU, adding a seventh on Tuesday, Sept. 19 after holding off Slippery Rock in a close 2-1 win. This win allows KU to sit alone at the top of the PSAC standings, as Slippery Rock was the only remaining unbeaten team.

This win over Slippery Rock was fueled by goals from Emily Zwiercan, recently named the National Player of the Week for Division II, and Morgan Staley. Zwiercan scored her team-leading seventh goal of the season.

Not only is the 7-0 start the best in terms of starting the season, but it’s also tied for fifth all-time in straight wins.

The Golden Bears look to continue their winning ways as they play the next four games at home.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Email

Print

Like this: Like Loading...

Categories: Arts & Entertainment, Soccer, Sports, Uncategorized