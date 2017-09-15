9th Annual Organic Apple Festival

on •

Rodale Institute on Sept. 16, 2017

By: Kelly Ann Martin

Ten minutes down US-222 N from Kutztown University is a beautiful 333-acre organic research farm. Known for their focus on organic agriculture, Rodale Institute works to share their findings with the world by stressing how important organic farming is to our health and to the environment.

On Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, Rodale Institute will be hosting their ninth annual Apple Festival going from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Before the Apple Festival beings, Rodale Institute will hold “An apple a day 5K” open to all ages. If you haven’t had had a chance to sign up, refer to the website to meet “the Mayor of Running” Bart Yasso at the finish line.

If you’ve been looking for activities to do with your friends on the weekends, here is your chance. Registration for the 5k begins at 8 a.m., followed by an award ceremony and the start of AppleFest.

The festival includes over 50 venders, live music, great food, wagon rides and of course, apple picking. Rodale Institute has a variety of organic apple choices including Liberty and Empire apples.

There will be a one-time parking fee of $10 per vehicle. Carpooling with your friends is recommended.

As summer is coming to a close, this is a great way to jump into fall. Come out and explore some of the best organic fields in our area from blooming sunflowers to juicy organic apples. This festival will scream fall.

