Aaron Tveit comes to Schaeffer Auditorium

On Thursday, September 21 at 7:30 p.m. in Schaeffer Auditorium, KU Presents! will feature the film, Broadway and television star Aaron Tveit. Prior to the performance, a season welcome party will be held at 6:30 p.m. on the Schaeffer Auditorium lawn.

To kick off the 29th season of KU Presents! performances, Tveit will take the stage in the first show of this exciting season.

Tveit (pronounced in a way that rhymes with eight) has commanded the stage in performances such as his lead role as Danny Zuko in “Grease Live,” as Gabe in the award-winning musical “Next to Normal,” a stunning show playing Fiyero in “Wicked” and Frank Abagnale Jr. in “Catch Me If You Can” on Broadway.

According to Amy Botwright, box office and patron services manager at KU Presents!, Tveit will be “performing a mix of Broadway and Pop music solo with piano.” However, “we will not know exactly what pieces he will be performing in advance due to his vast repertoire.”

Tveit also garners attention in his contributions off the stage, such as his role of Enjolras in the film adaptation of “Les Miserables” and his guest appearances on television shows such as “Gossip Girl,” “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Ugly Betty”.

This year, Tviet began pursuing another path. Starting back in 2013, the studio Broadway Records released a collection of live recordings of Tveit entitled “The Radio in My Head.”

This album is a charming showcase of Tveit’s soft personality and smooth vocals. Despite his obvious skill, he only started planning concerts this year.

Aside from his expansive skill set, Tveit spends his time doing charity work, such as hosting the 2016 Benefit Gala “Stockings with Care,” an organization that grants the wishes of homeless families. Tveit also plans to work with the youth outreach program named “The First Tee” sometime in 2017.

Tveit’s story begins with him turning down business school scholarships to major in vocal performance at Ithica College. At age 20, Tveit dropped out to join in the national tour of Rent.

After the tour, he returned to school briefly before being cast in the first national tour of “Hairspray,” a role that gave him his Broadway debut. Ever since, Tveit has been, and is continuing to be, cast in countless acting and vocal roles.

No matter what his set may include, you can be sure to expect a riveting show from Tveit this KU Presents! season.

Tickets for this show and other shows in this KU Presents! season are available at the Schaeffer Auditorium and Box Office.

For more information please call the Box Office at (610)-683-4092.

