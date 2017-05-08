KU Military Club hosts 5K to support Keystone Warriors

on •

The KU Military Club hosted a 5k on campus for wounded veterans on Saturday, April 22 to support the Keystone Warriors. The 5k raised over $4,300 with over 40 participants and multiple donations.

According to the organization’s website, the Keystone Warriors are a tax-exempt, nonprofit organization that supports Pennsylvania wounded veterans and their families. They provide various support to wounded veterans while they are transitioning back into civilian life.

Keystone Warriors will pay directly to a landlord to cover rent, a local grocery store to cover groceries, or the electric company. These funds are designed to fill the gap between a veteran’s last military paycheck and their first disability check which could take several months or several years to make its way through the system.

KW also provides physical fitness, mentorship, mental and emotional support opportunities for wounded veterans. All proceeds from the race go directly to the wounded warriors and their families.

Epsilon Sigma Alpha, a service organization at KU, helped the club organize the race. Members of ESA made posters for the race and volunteered their time for recruiting local business to donate. ESA members directed runners on the route during the race and helped with registration the morning of the race.

The ESA, consisting of over 30 people, arrived on campus ready for the 5k at 6 a.m.

Registration was scheduled for 8 a.m. and the race was to begin at 10 a.m. The military club at KU also arrived on campus as early as 5:30 a.m.

The members of the club designed two routes through campus, for participants to run or walk. Runners were able to run on grass fields and in between campus buildings. Walkers walked throughout campus on smooth ground for families with strollers.

The group began planning the race six months in advance. They recruited businesses to donate food and funds. The race received various donations such as 25 large pizzas from Domino’s. Kutztown Cadillac donated and Magnificent Candles donated 25 percent of profits for their sales during the time of the race. Various faculty and staff also made contributions. They saved the space on campus for the run and they began advertising to recruit runners and walkers.

Jordan Palkovick has been a member of the military club for three years now. With his membership, he has assisted in more ways than one in planning the Keystone Warriors 5k. “The only way is up from here. We have seen what works and what hasn’t been successful and we make sure our next race is better than all the previous ones,” said Palkovivk.

“Overall the Military club at KU organized a successful 5k to support Keystone Warriors,” said KU alumni, Jackie Schor. Schor was the past secretary for the club and graduated in spring 2017.

