President Hawkinson honored by alma mater

on •

Seven alumni honored at 19th Annual Founders’ Day

By Jillian Baker

News Editor

KU President Kenneth S. Hawkinson is one of seven alumni and community members who were honored by the Elgin Community College (ECC) Foundation during its 19th Annual Founders’ Day Celebration and Luncheon on Sunday, Feb. 12, in Elgin, Ill.

ECC was founded in 1949. The celebration and luncheon recognized achievements made by students, alumni, employees, retirees and other community partners and supporters

who have made an impact at ECC and played an integral part in fulfilling the college’s mission.

“It is said that some dream of worthy achievement while others stay awake and achieve,” Hawkinson said in accepting the Distinguished Alumni Award. “Elgin Community College taught me how to ‘stay awake.’ I am indeed humbled by this great honor and am grateful for all ECC has done for me and for your recognition at this wonderful event.”

Hawkinson earned his associate degree from ECC in 1976. He also earned both a bachelor’s degree in history and a master’s degree in speech communication from Western Illinois University. He later earned a Ph.D. in speech communication and performance studies from Southern Illinois University.

Hawkinson became the 12th president of KU in 2015.

According to the press release, he said, “I tell my story often to my community colleagues and potential transfer students so that they understand the high level of respect and appreciation I feel towards community colleges and the role they play in providing a high quality, affordable education that meets the needs of their students.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Email

Print

Like this: Like Loading...

Categories: News