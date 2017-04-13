GameStop Informant: Advice to Customers

on •

Seven alumni honored at 19th Annual Founders’ Day

By Jillian Baker

News Editor

If you have been following these articles for the last few issues, you will know that I am a GameStop employee. As you could imagine, in retail, I have loads of stories to tell. These stories may make you rethink the type of customer you are. Here are just a few of my experiences for your entertainment:

1. Complain about the trade in value for a game that was purchased three months ago

Over the years, GameStop has gained notoriety for being unsatisfactory in its payments for old games. Listen, no one wants to hear you complain about the worth of a video game that came out months ago.

As employees who work in a small store and as a person who hates to feel like they have been jipped and would love to give more so you can leave happily, I am being honest when I say, we do not make trade value.

Think of your game as a new car. Once it leaves the store, it starts to lose value. There will be a time where the game trade value is higher and that is because there are more people who want the game.

Trade value goes down when no one wants the game that you have paid $60 for. Honestly, we do not get paid enough to hear complaints about company policies that we have no say in. We do not create the rules; the CEO does.

2. Parents using GameStop as a form of child care while they shop

Please for the sake of the employees’ sanity, do not let your children run through the store touching things and throwing them on the floor. We are the ones who have to deal with the aftermath of the destruction because you cannot keep an eye on them. Yes, we understand having children is a lot of work. Yes, we are a video game retail store. Yes, we sell a lot of things that look oh-so-joyful and fun to mess with.

But when your child breaks something and walks out like they did not, our store loses out on merchandise because we cannot sell something damaged. More clearly, our value as a store goes down. If that happens the store could close, and we lose our jobs.

It may be our job to look after the store, but it is also your job as the customer to respect the employees. We are not unpaid childcare workers.

I understand that you may feel the need for some relaxation time. Having your children accompany you to a clothing store can drive you ragged. I understand that they will not sit still for more than a minute and you want them to calm down.

Yet, do not leave your child unsupervised in our store— not for an hour, not for a minute. We are not responsible for your child. As employees, we have other responsibilities around the store.

3. We are not tech-support

Please, do not call the store and tell them that you broke your disk tray and expect us to tell you how to fix it.

Some employees have this knowledge, but not all, and I can guarantee that when you call, there will only be two employees on shift.

They will not understand how you managed to break it off completely and they will attempt to help you fix it, but that is not their job. In the same line, if you are having trouble with your internet provider and the download speed is slow, call their tech support, not us.

Please do not bring your system to the store and ask us to fix whatever is wrong with it. We cannot do this even if we wanted to. If we accidently do something wrong, the store is accountable and so are we. We can lose our jobs.

There will be good Samaritan employees who will. I have done it, because I do not want to see people leave unhappy, but do not put us in this position.

Overall, as employees, we love to see that we have made our customers happy. We enjoy helping, as often times we work at GameStop for the shared love of games.

But please, do not behave inconsiderately. I always try my best to help in any way I can but we are people too. We get reprimanded in our line of work just like any other.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Email

Print

Like this: Like Loading...

Categories: A&E, a/e, Arts & Entertainment