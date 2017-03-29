Student reviews new and old fishing requirements for PA residents

on •

Opening day of trout is right around the corner

By Katelyn Eder

Contributing Writer

Fishing is a very popular outdoor sport across the country, state and world. Berks County has so many beautiful places to fish. Some of these places include: Kaercher Creek, Hamburg; Trout Run Reservoir, Boyertown; Blue Marsh Lake, Leesport; and Carsonia Lake, Reading.

Although popular, fishing is costly. The cost of the sport really starts to add up because of the mandatory fishing license and trout stamp. Yes, any person who intends on fishing needs a rod, a line, a hook and either bait or tackle, but the nail in the coffin is the license and stamp.

The prices of the license and stamp change from year to year, increasing little by little. In 2017, a fishing license for a Pennsyvania resident between the ages of 16 and 64 costs $22.90. A senior Pennsylvania resident age 65 and older costs $11.90. The cost of a trout stamp, ages 16 and older, is $9.90 and if you intend on trout fishing, you must purchase the stamp. If you are 16 years or younger, your fishing license is free because you are considered to be part of the Mentored Youth age group.

For a non-resident to purchase a Pennsylvania fishing license, the cost is $52.90. However, if you are a tourist, you can purchase a one-day, three-day or seven-day tourist fishing license for $26.90-$34.90. Overall, each price of each type of license has increased by $0.20 in the past year.

There are four important dates for all fishing enthusiasts to be aware of. March 25, 2017 is Mentored Youth Trout Day, regional; April 1, 2017 is Regional Opening Day of Trout; April 8, 2017 is Mentored Youth Trout Day, statewide; April 15, 2017 is opening day of Trout Season.

As far as Berks County goes, Saturday, April 1, 2017 is the Regional Opening Day.

Saturday, April 15, 2017 is Statewide Opening Day. Opening Day, regardless of region, opens at 8 a.m.

However, after Opening Day fishing hours are 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Here are some friendly reminders for my fellow fishermen/women: Berks County, like the entire state of Pennsylvania, has a creel limit. The creel limit is the number of a particular sport fish species you may keep per one season of fishing. In the state of Pennsylvania the creel limits are: regular season (Opening Day-Labor Day) five combined species; extended season (Jan.1-Feb.28/29) three combined species.

According to Pennsylvania State Law, all fishing licenses must be signed in ink and worn/displayed on an outer garment. Any person fishing for trout must also have their trout stamp displayed on an outer garment.

Anglers, persons who fish with a rod and line, are also required to have another form of identification on them besides just their fishing license.

Fishing in the state of Pennsylvania without a signed Pennsylvania state fishing license is illegal and can result in costly fines as well as your eligibility to purchase a Pennsylvania state fishing license can be revoked for future years to come.

