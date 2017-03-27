KU military club to hold fundraiser for wounded veterans

on •

Keystone Warriors to support 5K on campus

By Marybeth Peluzzo

Contributing Writer

The KU military club is hosting a 5K on campus for wounded veterans on Saturday, April 22 to support the Keystone Warriors.

According to the organization’s website, the Keystone Warriors is a non-profit organization that supports wounded veterans and their families in Pennsylvania. They provide support to wounded veterans while they are transitioning into civilian life.

Keystone Warriors will cover rent, groceries or electric fees. These funds are designed to fill the gap between a veteran’s last military paycheck and their first disability check, which could take several months or several years to make its way through the system.

KW also provides physical fitness, mentorship and mental and emotional support opportunities for wounded veterans. All proceeds from the race will go directly to the wounded warriors and their families.

Epsilon Sigma Alpha, a service organization at KU, has helped the club to organize the race. Members of ESA have made posters for the race and volunteered their time to recruit local businesses to donate. ESA members have directed runners on the route during the race and helped with registration on the morning of the race. This race was first held at KU in spring 2014, with 307 participants.

This is the fourth consecutive year the military club has sponsored the race. “We reached a milestone of $20K total raised for veterans in need of support with the past three races,” said President of the military club, Matthew Stefancin.

Many members of the military club at KU are student veterans or family members of veterans. “We have a closer connection to this cause because that’s what we stand for,” said Stefancin.

The group begins planning the race six months in advance. They recruit businesses to donate food and funds. They save the space on campus for the run and they begin advertising to recruit runners and walkers.

The members of the club have designed two routes through campus for participants to run or walk. Runners will be able to run on grass fields and in between campus buildings. Walkers will walk throughout campus on flat smooth ground accessible for families with strollers.

“It’s the passion and enthusiasm from the members of the military club and the runners/walkers that make this race so successful,” said Steve Sultzbach, founder of the military club at KU.

Those interested can go to active.com and search “Kutztown” to register for the race online. The cost is $30 for individual registration and $25 per person for groups of five or more. Online registration includes a shirt with each donation. Check-in time is 8:30 a.m. with a 10 a.m. race start.

