KU ends regular season at Last Chance Qualifier

Four Golden Bears post PSAC marks

By Jenny Mosley

Sports Editor

Members of both the men’s and women’s track and field team gathered to compete in KU’s Last Chance Qualifier on Sat. Feb. 18. With PSACs happening from Feb. 25-26, the event concluded KU’s regular indoor track and field season.

On the men’s side, Kevin Morton took advantage of his last opportunity and qualified for the PSAC Indoor Championship.

Morton’s time of 6.7s in the 55-meter dash made him eligible to compete in the 60-meter dash at this weekend’s championship.

Joining Morton in the 55-meter dash finals were C.J Lindsay and Tanner Lipsky. Lindsay crossed the line in 6.64, an existing PSAC time, giving him third place. In his first-ever indoor 55-meter dash, Lipsky placed sixth with a time of 6.77, just .02 seconds shy of a PSAC qualifying time.

Notably, Ryan Benner recorded a career best 6.94 in the 55-meter dash prelims. Benner also came in third place in the 200-meter dash, where he crossed the line in 23.64.

Anthony Bullaro finished third in the 55-meter hurdles in 7.95 seconds. Obi Ogbonna finished one spot behind Bullaro, coming in fourth with a career best of 8.04.

Jhaloni Johnson came in first place in the 400 meter. Johnson ran more than 1.5 seconds faster than his competition, crossing the finish line in 50.59.

In the distance events, Xavier Gutierrez completed the 3000-meter in first place with a time of 9:18.20. Michael Diecidue finished not far behind in 9:24.65 for a fourth-place finish.

Brian Taylor placed fourth in the mile run with a time of 4:38.17.

Mike Campione ended his day in the shot put, posting a career best of 12.87 meters. Abdul Saad also competed in the shot put, his toss of 12.98 meters was not only a career best, but enough to finish 9th on the day.

In the weight throw, Brady Walton reached a new career best as well. His throw of 13.65 meters landed him 12th place.

Jean-Marc Mafulu hit a PSAC-existing mark in the long jump. Mafulu jumped 6.45m to end the day in third place. Fellow jumper Caleb Baukman came in fifth in the high jump with a mark of 1.85 meters.

On the women’s side, three new Golden Bears qualified for PSACs.

Autumn Crouse placed fifth in the 55 meter hurdles with a time of 8.79. Joanne Mason placed two slots ahead of Crouse, coming in third with a time of 8.75.

Rebecca Tooker cleared a season-best height of 5-1 to qualify for PSACs in the high jump. Fellow high jumper McKenzie Fagan posted another NCAA provisional mark clearing 5-5.25. This mark is also a career best for Fagan and moved her up to third all-time in program history.

Ashley Stewart and Nicole Boldosser came in first and second in the 400, respectively. Stewart crossed the line in a time of 59.69 seconds and Boldosser finished close behind in 1:00.82.

Macey Tanseco capped off her regular indoor season winning the shot put. Manseco’s toss of 43-3.75 is a PSAC-existing mark. The highlight of the shot put event came when Carissa Wehr threw a 38-1.50, qualifying her for PSACs.

Kelly Groth finished second in the 55-meter dash in a career-best 7.36 seconds, moving her fifth all-time in school history.

In the field, Katie Seegert finished second in the pole vault and Anecia Alexaki finished in fourth. Seegert cleared 10-10.75 while Alexaki cleared 10-4.

