KU to host Science Olympiad

Event scheduled for March 16, 2017

By Jillian Baker

News Editor

KU will host the Central Eastern Regional Science Olympiad on March 16, 2017.

According to the university press release, “This year 29 high schools and 12 middle schools from Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, Northumberland and Schuylkill Counties will bring teams to compete in ~25 events per division. Students work and study hard throughout the year with coaches, teachers, parents, and community members in preparation for their events.”

The Science Olympiad increases the quality of K‑12 science education by providing learning opportunities and hosting regional and state tournaments.

The Olympiad is an international nonprofit organization devoted to improving the quality of science education, increasing student interest in science and providing recognition for outstanding achievement in science education.

These goals are accomplished through research, training workshops and encouragement of intramural, district, regional, state and national tournaments.

Science Olympiad tournaments are rigorous academic interscholastic competitions that consist of a series of individual and team events, which students prepare for during the year.

These challenging and motivational events are well balanced among the various science disciplines of biology, earth science, chemistry, engineering, physics and computers. Events balance students’ knowledge of science facts, concepts, process skills and science applications.

