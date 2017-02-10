KU Presents! Shadowland in Schaeffer Auditorium

on •

Show will provide a surreal experience on Feb. 8 starting at 7:30 p.m.

By Zach Nykanen

KU Presents! ‘Shadowland,’ a story of a surreal experience of a young girl’s sensational world as she comes of age on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m. in Schaeffer Auditorium.

Produced by the world-renowned Pilobolus Dance Theatre, Shadowland follows the journey of a young girl as she changes shape and encounters incredible characters all to understand the meaning of love.

Shadowland incorporates multiple moving screens of different sizes and shapes to create a performance that merges projected images and front-of-screen choreography.

There are no words spoken throughout the show, but the audience follows the story and becomes emotionally involved with the lead character as she searches for love and understanding.

“The precision that is needed to create these characters, places and things all through shadows highlights the incredible talent of the Pilobolus dancers,” said Robin Zaremski, director of KU Presents!.

The Pilobolus Dance Theatre is internationally known for their physical dance and unique use of their bodies. This team of dancers has been featured in Fruit of the Loom commercials, performed with Britney Spears at the last MTV Video Awards and has been featured in numerous award and TV shows. Their choreographed dance pieces implement

a physical and mental aspect of entertainment.

“It is an amazing piece of work, one that you won’t see anywhere else and one that you won’t forget,” said Zaremski.

The students of KU Society of Physics in conjunction with the Pilobolus educational team will conduct a pre-show workshop on the science of shadows at 6:15 p.m. in the Little Theatre.

Tickets are available at the MSU information desk, the KU Presents! box office, online at kutztownpresents.org or by calling 610-683-4092. Tickets for KU students are ten dollars.

