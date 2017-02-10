Worldwide Women’s March focuses on social issues

on •

“I marched because I believe in the power of the people”

By Christina Galdi

On Jan. 21, one day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration, The Women’s March on Washington took place. Over 500,000 people took to the streets of D.C., along with millions of people participating in sister marches all over the world.

The Women’s March was about letting President Trump, along with his cabinet and congress, know that we the people will not allow hate and fear to divide us as a country.

The march focused on many issues we face under this new administration, including women’s rights to safe abortions, immigration, LGBTQ rights, Black Lives Matter, the defunding of Planned Parenthood and the hateful rhetoric that has spewed from Trump’s mouth since the day he announced his candidacy.

While this march brought people together from all walks of life, many criticized the movement and the people involved.

Instead of listening to those whom feel oppressed and ignored, our new administration and its supporters would rather believe that the protesters are nothing but liberal garbage with nothing better to do than whine—“It’s time to get over it!”

These marches were a way of letting our government know that we will not roll over and stay silent. We will not let our new president wage war on the media, and we will not let him strip citizens of their basic rights.

The majority of the countryhas been told to give Trump a chance. They have been told to let him prove his legitimacy. In the time since Trump was sworn in, he has managed to

sign executive order after executive order, wielding his power over the people.

Some of the executive orders include the defunding of international organizations that provide important services, including abortions, to women, ordering the EPA and USDA

to stop all contact with the media, ordering the construction of his infamous wall to be built, as well as the Dakota Access Pipeline. This is what happened after the American

people gave Trump a chance.

We must realize that history is doomed to repeat itself if we choose to ignore the signs. If we choose to give in to hate and fear, we choose to let the fabric of this country crumble. This is why I marched.

I marched because I believe in the power of the people. I believe women and anyone with a vagina and uterus should decide what happens to their bodies. I believe that Planned Parenthood is the solution. I believe that women deserve equal pay. I believe that nothing should define you, not color, religion, sexuality, gender, disabilities or economic status.

I marched because I am a writer and value real news. I marched because health care should be a right to all Americans, because climate change is real and it is up to us to save our planet. I marched because a fair and quality education should not be a debate.

I marched because I love a woman, and conversion therapy isn’t a cure, even if Vice President Mike Pence believes it is. I marched for me. I marched for you.

Trump works for us, the people of America. We hold the power to make a difference, to initiate change. Never forget the value of your voice.

For those who want to tear us down, especially other women, remember this—it’s movements like this one that allowed our country to move forward in the first place.

