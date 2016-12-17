Students and faculty share opinions about President-elect Trump

on •

Campus weighs in on presidential election aftermath

By Jillian Baker

Faculty members and students share their opinions and concerns about Donald Trump winning the presidential election.

Kevin Mahoney is a professor at KU who focuses on rhetoric and social movements. Mahoney was a Bernie Sanders supporter through the primary. Ultimately, Mahoney voted for Hillary Clinton. He expressed his concerns for Donald Trump because he doesn’t have any political background.

When asked about his feelings about the results he said, “Disappointed doesn’t really capture it. [I’m] seriously concerned about what is about to happen.”

“I think it’s what people do. Part of being in a democratic society, is that it’s messy and people are upset and concerned. There is a whole lot of disbelief that a person like Donald Trump could actually be elected and they are expressing that,” said Mahoney.

“It’s also a statement about protecting communities, and saying we’re not going to be separated and divided by this election,” he said.

He hopes that people wake up and stand up for our beliefs. “We have to start thinking about our politics not as entertainment, but as part of the way we shape our futures,” Mahoney said.

“We have to defend what we believe to be America,” Mahoney said.

Alex Tornetta is a senior marketing major at KU. Tornetta voted in his hometown, King of Prussia, for Donald Trump.

“I voted for him because he has guts and he is the lesser of two evils,” he said.

Tornetta said, “I get that he isn’t experienced, but he is a business man. He had to make a lot of sacrifices to get where he is at.”

“There is no reason for the protesting,” said Tornetta. He believes that people need to give him a chance and see what happens.

“I think he deserves a chance. It is time for change,” Tornetta said.

Brook Schurra is a junior marketing major who voted for Hillary Clinton. Schurra said she voted for Clinton because, “I felt that Hillary had the experience needed to run the country and that she was a much better choice than Trump because of it.”

“Although, I wasn’t happy with everything that she stood for and talked about doing, I thought she was qualified for the position,” she said.

Schurra hopes that Trump will help the economy grow and strengthen relations with other countries. However, she is concerned that he will reverse the progress that has our country has made regarding healthcare, LGBTQ rights, women’s rights and more.

Schurra doesn’t agree with much of the protesting. “Peaceful protesting is understandable and I think it is a great way to make use of the first amendment,” she said. “However, I think that many peaceful protests can easily turn into non-peaceful protests because when people are angry and feel like they’re in danger, they tend to act out.”

Dr. Kim Shively is an anthropology professor at KU who focuses on religion and the Middle East. Shively

voted for Hillary Clinton. She said, “I certainly thought she had way more experience than Trump did. I’m not sure that Trump had any real policies that seemed realistic.”

Shively is concerned that he will try to enact some of the policies that he has talked about regarding Hispanic immigrants, women’s rights and abortion rights.

“While it is a constitutional right to criticize the protests, we have to remember that peaceful protests are also a constitutional right,” Shively said.

“Having somebody like Trump as president, to me, just besmirches the idea of presidency, and I’ve never felt like that with anybody else, even presidents I didn’t like,” Shively said.

“I just don’t see how Trump is the solution,” said Shively.

Clarification: In an earlier issue, Shively was paraphrased, concerning the constitutionality of critiquing protests. She clarified her statement, “While it is a constitutional right to criticize the protests, we have to remember that peaceful protests are also a constitutional right.”

