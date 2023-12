By Victoria Fischer

National Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDOR) is recognized each year on November 20th.

Brass Rail Gallery in the MSU

Photo Credit: Victoria Fischer

A tribute to transgender people whose lives were lost due to senseless hate crimes is displayed at the Mcfarland Student Union’s Brass Rail Gallery. One of the victims, Ryan Padovani, was a KU Graduate from class of 2022.

KU’s LGBTQ+ Resource Center also hosted tables with transgender resources and information on allyship on November 13th and 16th to spread more awareness with students.

Video Filmed and Edited by Victoria Fischer

