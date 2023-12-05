Team For The Kids hosts fundraisers and welcomes new participants

The club raises money to support children and their families affected by pediatric cancer

By Gina Glantz

Team For The Kids (FTK) is a club on campus planning fundraisers and encouraging students to participate. The club raises money for children and families affected by pediatric cancer.

Team FTK members at the second meeting

Photo Credit: Amy Devito

The club welcomes new members who can attend the meetings and help with fundraising activities.

Team FTK currently meets on the last Thursday of every month in Beekey 209 at 7:00 p.m. E-board members Amy Devito, Gina Glantz, Kate Bochnak, and Paige Krajcic plan to hold meetings twice a month in the future, one in Beekey 209 and one over Zoom.

The E-board also shares updates about the club using Instagram, GroupMe, and e-mail.

The club has had two meetings so far. In the first, they welcomed new and returning club members. In the second, they discussed fundraising opportunities.

For The Kids is hosting a Bingo Board fundraiser, where members post a bingo board on social media and accept donations. The club will donate the money raised to a Team FTK donor drive. The goal for this fundraiser is $2500.

In November, For The Kids hosted a dodgeball game in collaboration with Fraternity Lambda. 70% of the proceeds earned from the game will go to Team FTK and 30% will go to Lambda.

The club required a $3 payment for individuals and an $18 fee for teams to play the game. They also sold bracelets and lanyards at the tournament.

ForTheKids is brainstorming future fundraiser ideas including t-shirts, pie a friend, and a collaboration with the Bagel Bar, Pop’s, or Tommy Boys. The club welcomes fundraising suggestions, t-shirt designs, and tabling help from all members.

President Amy Devito says, “this semester, our goal is to get money so next semester we can afford to host something bigger like Thon.”

Thon is a dance marathon that raises money for the club. Members who sign up participate in a 46-hour, no-sitting, no-sleep dance marathon, which takes place in February.

The club supports Four Diamonds, a nonprofit organization that provides children and their families with care, support, and life-saving research. Four Diamonds work in collaboration with Penn State Health Children’s Hospital.

For more information about this club, interested students can follow their Instagram.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

