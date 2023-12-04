KU offers summer study abroad opportunity in Spain

Students can earn six credits in immersive five-week program

By Kara Armstrong

KU students have the opportunity to study in Spain during the summer of 2024. Students may take up to six credits during their study abroad program.

The Universidad de Valladolid has provided international students with language and culture courses since 1949.

Photo Credit: KU Modern Languages Department

The early application deadline is Dec. 8, 2023. The regular application deadline is Feb. 16, 2023. A $200 deposit is due by Mar. 15, 2024, and the final payment is due by April 12, 2024.

The study abroad program runs from May 25 to June 29, 2024. Students will study at the Universidad de Valladolid in Valladolid, Spain. This program will be led by KU faculty. Dr. Carolina Moctezuma of the Modern Language Studies department will accompany students to Spain.

The Faculty-Led Program Fee is $3,255.75, though students should expect to spend more on miscellaneous expenses. Airfare is not included in this fee.

Students will live in a “homestay” environment, meaning they will stay in the home of a local family. Students have the option of being placed with another student from KU.

A maximum of 25 students may participate in the trip.

Students must complete SPA 101 and SPA 102 or obtain an equivalent placement test score before attending the study abroad.

Classes will be offered Monday through Friday for four hours per day. Students may choose between five course options: Spanish 103, 104, 341, 360, and 370. SPA 103 and 104 are intermediate language-learning classes. SPA 341 is a Modern Spanish Literature class. SPA 360 and 370 are subject to variation; students will take classes appropriate to their comprehension level, all of which transfer back to KU as SPA 360 or SPA 370.

Two Saturday trips are included in this program, one to Segovia and one to Salamanca.Interested students can find out more information and apply here.

