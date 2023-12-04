KU football program garners impressive PSAC honors

KU sweeps 3 of 4 Major Awards, earns 12 All-Conference Team nominations

By Kara Armstrong

On November 15, 2023, the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference announced the All-Conference Teams and Major Award recipients for the PSAC Eastern Division.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

KU scooped up three of the four Major Awards: Coach of the Year awarded to Jim Clements, Freshman of the Year awarded to Judd Novak, and Defensive Athlete of the Year awarded to Tyler Whary.

Additionally, twelve KU players earned All-Conference honors.

Three players were named to the PSAC Eastern Division All-Conference Offensive First Team:

Running back Darryl Davis-McNeil

Offensive line Adam Kase

Wide receiver Kurtis Ravenel Jr.

Davis-McNeil was previously named to the All-PSAC First Team and All-PSAC Second Team.

Four players were named to the PSAC Eastern Division All-Conference Defensive First Team:

Defensive line Nigel Wilson

Linebacker Tyler Whary

Defensive back Justin Harris

Punter/kicker Nate Millard

Whary was previously named to the All-PSAC second team twice.

Three players were named to the PSAC Eastern Division All-Conference Offensive Second Team:

Quarterback Judd Novak

Offensive line Billy Everitt

Kicker/punter Dawson Evitts

Evitts tied with James Bozek of Shepherd University for the title.

Two players were named to the PSAC Eastern Division All-Conference Defensive Second Team:

Defensive line Earl Volz

Linebacker Kam Wolfe

All-Conference Teams and Major Awards were voted on by the conference’s head coaches.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

