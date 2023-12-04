KU football program garners impressive PSAC honors

KU sweeps 3 of 4 Major Awards, earns 12 All-Conference Team nominations
By Kara Armstrong
On November 15, 2023, the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference announced the All-Conference Teams and Major Award recipients for the PSAC Eastern Division.
KU scooped up three of the four Major Awards: Coach of the Year awarded to Jim Clements, Freshman of the Year awarded to Judd Novak, and Defensive Athlete of the Year awarded to Tyler Whary.
Additionally, twelve KU players earned All-Conference honors.
Three players were named to the PSAC Eastern Division All-Conference Offensive First Team:
- Running back Darryl Davis-McNeil
- Offensive line Adam Kase
- Wide receiver Kurtis Ravenel Jr.
Davis-McNeil was previously named to the All-PSAC First Team and All-PSAC Second Team.
Four players were named to the PSAC Eastern Division All-Conference Defensive First Team:
- Defensive line Nigel Wilson
- Linebacker Tyler Whary
- Defensive back Justin Harris
- Punter/kicker Nate Millard
Whary was previously named to the All-PSAC second team twice.
Three players were named to the PSAC Eastern Division All-Conference Offensive Second Team:
- Quarterback Judd Novak
- Offensive line Billy Everitt
- Kicker/punter Dawson Evitts
Evitts tied with James Bozek of Shepherd University for the title.
Two players were named to the PSAC Eastern Division All-Conference Defensive Second Team:
- Defensive line Earl Volz
- Linebacker Kam Wolfe
All-Conference Teams and Major Awards were voted on by the conference’s head coaches.