KU presents The Pirates of Penzance

By Fern Theobaldo

The Pirates of Penzance comes to KU on Nov 9th at 7:30 p.m. in Schaeffer Auditorium. Tickets are only $10 for KU students.

This classic Broadway comedy musical written by William S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan is about Frederic, a young 21-year-old man, and his desire to leave the pirate lifestyle because he thinks it’s wicked.

Frederic leaves his ship and goes to the beach with his nursemaid Ruth. There they find a young woman, Mable, who helps him start over in a “normal” lifestyle and leave piracy behind, and they quickly fall in love. However, Frederic has to solve a conflict with the help of his old crew. This is perfect to test the pirates’ decency and nobility. Will they make the right choice?

Check out The Pirates of Penzance to find out more about this amazing story, comic actors, and great music. This is a perfect musical to laugh and enjoy a Thursday night with family and friends.

