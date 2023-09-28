Gender & Sexual Minorities Conference will explore advocacy in action

LGBTQ+

By Kaitlyn Resline

The LGBTQ+ Resource Center and the Women’s Center will be hosting their annual Gender & Sexual Minorities Conference at the MSU on Oct. 6. The conference theme this year is “Advocacy in Action.”

According to the event’s Engage page, the conference will explore, “self-advocacy, individual advocacy, and systems advocacy, while discovering how we can impact public and political policy, digital, cultural and societal norms, and individual and family well-being.”

The conference will begin at 10 a.m. with keynote speaker Kat Blaque. Blaque is a Youtuber, illustrator, and writer who focuses on intersectionality in various identities and experiences. Her keynote will discuss the power of one’s voice and active allyship in today’s culture.

