Kutztown drops season opener to Assumption

Mistakes cost KU a win on the road

By Conor Doherty

Worcester, MA – The Kutztown Golden Bears traveled to Worcester, Mass. on Saturday, September 2 to embark on their 2023 campaign. While KU did end up taking a 31-20 loss, there were a few bright spots that the team is hopeful can continue to stand out.

On the offensive side of the ball, wide receiver Kurtis Ravenel Jr. (Carlisle, PA/Carlisle) racked up 217 yards receiving and two touchdowns on seven receptions. 217 yards in one game is good for third all-time in Kutztown school history. He trails only Kellen Williams (219) and Elfren Quiles (308).

Grad student QB Donny Blaine (Jefferson Township, PA/North Pocono) threw for 282 and two touchdowns. Blaine also threw two interceptions.

Grad student running back Daryl Davis-McNeil (Roslyn, PA/Abington) rushed 15 times for 73 yards to lead all KU rushers. Redshirt freshman wide receiver Mekhi Gibson (Ewing, NJ/Ewing) ran the ball three times totaling 15 yards and his first career touchdown.

Defensively, redshirt junior free safety Drew Hensor (Fairless Hills, PA/Pennsbury) notched his first career interception, picking off Assumption QB Jake Cady. Hensor also finished the game with five tackles.

Redshirt senior Nigel Wilson (Bound Brook, NJ/Bound Brook) and senior defensive back Jalen Hill (Dover, DE/Dover) led KU with seven tackles each. Wilson also recorded his first sack of the year, bringing his career total to 9.5.

KU will be back on the road Saturday as they travel to California, PA to take on California (PA). Opening kickoff is slated for 12PM and the game can be streamed here.

