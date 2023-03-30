KU football’s Jerome Kapp participates in Temple pro day ahead of NFL Draft

The two-time All PSAC-East First Teamer gets a chance to showcase his skills in front of NFL scouts

By Gavin Riley

KU football’s Jerome Kapp headed to Philadelphia on Wednesday, March 22 to attend Temple University’s pro day. The event gave Kapp, a two-time All PSAC-East First Teamer, a chance to showcase his skills in front of scouts ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Jerome Kapp sheds Shepherd defender

Photo Credit: Christopher Sponagle, KU Multimedia Producer (used with permission)

Kapp had a year of eligibility left, but he decided to forego it to pursue his dream of being in the NFL.

“He really wanted to chase the NFL dream and, you know, were behind him 120 percent,” Kutztown head coach Jim Clements said. “He’s a phenomenal guy, just working out and he’s killing it.”

This has been the plan for Kapp, who has put in countless hours of work to perfect his craft.

“Jerrys a gym rat,” Kutztown running back Jordan Davis said. “Every catch he made on Saturday, he would make crazier catches on Monday.”

Kapp didn’t begin at KU, though. Directly out of high school, he went to Seton Hill but got injured and took a medical redshirt season. His desire to be closer to home in Boyertown swayed him into transferring. But it wasn’t immediate success at Kutztown. Kapp began his KU career as a redshirt freshman and put up 462 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games played. However, after returning from a Covid-cancelled season, Kapp took off, solidifying himself as a top receiver in the PSAC.

“When he got here he had to learn a new system, but he’s a bright kid and he picked it up quickly,” Clements said. “That second year he became more comfortable in the offense and he steadily got better every year and every practice.”

Kapp’s best season — his senior season — helped turn his draft dreams into a reality. He ended his final year with 916 yards and nine touchdowns in 11 games played.

During his tenure with KU, Kapp amassed a total of 2,190 receiving yards, 122 catches and 22 touchdowns in 36 games played. Moreover, he now holds the third-most receiving yards and is tied for the fourth-most receiving touchdowns in school history. Both records rank above Andre Reed, who currently has his name in the NFL Hall of Fame.

Kapp’s size and big-play ability made him a formidable receiver at Kutztown, and that shouldn’t change at the next level. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound wide receiver had catches of 84, 61 and 50 in his career.

“Honestly, if he was at any other school I think he’d be a day one, day two pick,” Davis said.

And while Kapp is recognized as a tremendous athlete, it’s his personality that has him adored by his teammates.

“Jerrys one of those guys that ask about your well-being outside of football,” Davis said. “You know, two-time captain, he’s a great teammate and a great person.”

Kapp looks to join Reed, John Mobley and Jordan Morgan as the fourth KU player to be selected in the draft. Along with Reed’s accomplishments, Mobley is a two-time Super Bowl Champion. Success was in the cards for them, and Kapp’s peers certainly think the same is in his future.

