Profile: KU Boxing Club secretary Raysean Wells moves into boxing

Plans to major in business administration and management

By Savaughn Hebron

KU freshman and Boxing Club secretary Raysean Wells has overcome challenges to pursue his aspirations of becoming a professional boxer. He intends to open his own gym and influence others to learn how to use self-defense through the sport of boxing.

Taken for the production crew of an opioid abuse video that had won a state-wide competition.

Photo credit: by Adam Anderson

Raysean, also known as “Ray,” was born in the Bronx, New York City. His father was in and out of his life and later passed away. Ray clung to his stubborn but headstrong mother, Latoya Jones, (age 19), who took on the role of a disciplinarian figure in his life.

“It was really hard being her son,” he said. “She was young and didn’t know what she was doing.” Because of this, Raysean enjoyed visiting his grandmother in Philadelphia, where his passion for boxing was born. Unlike his mother, she had cable TV and Ray could enjoy the view of suburban style houses that stood near the outskirts of Philadelphia.

Four years ago, Raysean and his childhood friend Deyonte, (age 14), stumbled upon a local boxing gym. At first, it was anything but love at first sight. However, his interest in boxing was later inspired by a Japanese comic book and television series named Hajime no Ippo, its English translation being titled, The First Step, an underdog sports story that depicts the notion that hard work can always trump talent.

On his 15th birthday, Ray joined the gym that he had seen a year ago and met his current coach David Morgan. After becoming his student and learning martial arts he placed boxing in the forefront of his life.

The day his debut match arrived his coach’s training was put to the test. However, in a triumphant win Raysean was able to receive his first victory on his amateur record.

In the fall, Raysean was fortunate enough to compete in a small business competition in hopes of opening his own boxing gym and to give other students a place to train. Although Raysean did not place in the top 3 as a contestant, the experience taught him a lot.

“Failures can be a step forward. I know my knowledge and experience has the ability to rub off on people around me,” he said.

To this day, Raysean still carries this experience into his studies at KU by working diligently to keep his grades at a proficient level. He plans to major in Business Administration and Management.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

